National Take Back Day getting unwanted prescription medications out of medicine cabinets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday was the DEA’s National Take Back Day to help dispose of prescription medication properly.

The day aims to let people bring prescription medications that they no longer need to stations across the country.

There were 24 collection spots in north central West Virginia — including three in Clarksburg.

A sign posted outside the Clarksburg Police Department, a drop off location on Saturday for National Take Back Day.

9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019, making proper disposal of medications something important to the community.

“It’s just a safe way of us getting them, disposing of them properly so they don’t go end up in our sewer system or anything like that,” said Sgt. Paul Graeber of the Clarksburg Police Department.

A Take Back Day was also held in April of this year,, collection more than 5,000 pounds of prescription medication across the state of West Virginia.