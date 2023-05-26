CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of motorcyclists are riding across the country to bring awareness to and honor veterans, and this week, they were welcomes by veterans, citizens and first responders in Harrison County.

On day 10 of their ride from California to Washington, D.C., the National Veterans Awareness Ride (NVAR) stopped at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg and VFW Post 573 in Bridgeport on Thursday.

According to a blog post by rider Mike Rinowski, riders and veterans exchanged stories. Rinowski mentioned by name two veterans at the Clarksburg VA who stood out to him—a 96-year-old WWII sailor named Paul who outlived the rest of his family, and a Coast Guard veteran, also named Paul, who sat with a Bible on his lap and said he wished he hadn’t retired from service so soon.

Rider Tony Cunningham also told 12 News that visiting with the veterans is special. “I feel personally that a vet knowns what another vet feels, and so when I’m able to talk to him I know—or her—I know what they’ve gone through. And it’s just a way to say hey, we’re out here and we still care for you.”

In a Facebook post Friday, the VA Medical Center thanked the riders for visiting. “Our staff and Veteran patients appreciated your visit and look forward to seeing you again next year.”

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also received a Certificate of Appreciation from the NVAR for escorting the riders through the county, according to a Facebook post.