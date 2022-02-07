BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Airport is in the midst of constructing its new terminal and business park, but some residents who live near the airport are concerned with the construction.

Residents have called the airport, saying they feel their house shaking due to blasting in order to move dirt for the project.

North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said that the airport and construction teams are taking precautions to keep people and their homes safe.

“We understand that it might be a little bit of an inconvenience for those, and we apologize. We have various seismograph monitors out there just kind of keeping track just to make sure that the blasting is inside those perimeters that were set,” said Rock.

If you have a complaint about the blasting or need to report damage, you can contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-558-2191.