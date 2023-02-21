BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual business after-hours at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Chamber officials said the theme of the event was Mardi Gras allowing the members to celebrate with other members and network. The North Central West Virginia Airport along with the Thrasher Group sponsored the event. One of the objectives of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce is to promote a vibrant business climate and community by fostering business growth with active and engaged members.

“You never know where your next client or customer is going to come from. You might get a call six months from now, ‘hey, did I meet you at that after-hours event,’ and yeah then there is that connection that is made. So, we really like facilitating those connections with people,” said Kathy Wagner, President of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with the chamber say this provides their members an opportunity to network with other professionals and make connections to grow their businesses. The next Harrison County business after-hours event will be at The “O” by Oliverio’s, on Thursday, March 9.