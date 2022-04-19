BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Monday, a federal judge in Florida ruled that masks could no longer be mandated on airplanes and mass transit.

In West Virginia, North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said he was able to walk through the terminal without a mask for the first time in two years.

He said that many employees were not wearing a mask on Tuesday, but also emphasized safety first and that it’s a personal choice for passengers.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of relief from that. I mean, some people will go about their business and continue to wear it, and we’ll always encourage safety first and when everyone feels comfortable with. It’s just not something that’s mandated,” said Rock.

Rock also said that airlines can still require passengers to wear masks on their aircraft. He had not heard the status of Allegiant Airlines or United Airlines, which both operate within the airport.

To see a list of popular airlines that are no longer requiring masks in the U.S., click here.