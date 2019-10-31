NCWV Airport receives $2.7 million grant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Airport is continuing its partnership with SkyWest Airlines.

Thanks to a $2.7 million grant from the Department of Transportation Essential Air Service program.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grant earlier this month, the grant helps keep the 12 round trips per week to two major North American airports.

“The grant makes this possible, people that utilize the service makes it possible,” airport director Rick Rock. “It gives us opportunities to grow and serve this community both for the business traveler and the business traveler. We are flying to Chicago and Washington-Dulles seven days a week. It’s worked out fantastic.”

SkyWest Airlines flies under the United Airlines banner in Clarksburg and has partnered with CKB Airport for the last two years.