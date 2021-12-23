NCWV Airport seeing near pre-pandemic levels of travel before holidays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — During the peak of holiday travel, the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) had seen lots of travelers come through the terminal. Airport officials estimated roughly 1,000 passengers have boarded planes in the days leading up to Christmas.

After a slow 2020 holiday season and travel year altogether, airport director Rick Rock said that travel was close to pre-pandemic levels. He said that travel during the holidays in 2021 was about twice as much as it was a year ago. Despite rising COVID cases due to the omicron variant, Rock said that passengers were still eager to get out of town for the holidays.

“People are continuing to fly,” said Rock. “They want to see their family. They want to get out and continue to live their lives. And we’re happy that we’re able to provide them with a safe environment to travel to and from West Virginia.”

Looking ahead to 2022, CKB is looking forward to growing in the year to come, both in its outreach to the community and in its new terminal that is currently being built.