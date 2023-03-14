BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since Feb. 1, the North Central West Virginia Airport has received $4.15 million from the United States Department of Transportation through the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The funding received will be put towards constructing the new 52,600-square-foot terminal building. The terminal itself is estimated to cost over $25 million.

Rick Rock, the airport Director, told 12 News that they awarded a contract to build the terminal, as well as the infrastructure around it. There is a total of eight contracts, in which the airport has recently received bids on the utilities for the terminal. As of March 14, they are still waiting on a grant to award that contract.

As for the construction of the new terminal, the airport director added that they are anticipating breaking ground on April 6. Rock mentioned that it would take about eighteen months to build the terminal, but that it is possible to have it done in sixteen due to having a great contracting company. However, this kind of work also relies on supply chain demand. If they get all the materials needed, they hope to have the terminal fully completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The NCWV Airport started with Allegiant back in 2013, this upcoming Summer will make eight years with flights to Myrtle Beach, and they continue to add flights to other destinations within the country.

Rock is excited to continue growing the airport. He said, “we just want to continue to grow. That’s all due to the support of the pastures and the people of West Virginia and beyond who do come and utilize our airport, so. We’re very thankful and feel blessed that we’re in this position, and wanna keep working to continue to grow it ’til it reaches its maximum potential.”

While there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, Rock is proud of the company, despite the challenges they have faced in the past few years. He mentioned that they just continue to move forward, and that is exactly what they will continue to do.

The airport director would like to thank everyone who has continued to support the airport as they grow. He feels that by bringing in this new terminal, the airport will continue to grow, as well as bring people into West Virginia.