NCWV police departments participate in K9 training

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Shinnston Police Department, Granville Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office took part in K-9 training on Thursday in Shinnston.

The three departments heard from Paul Coley, who owns Scent Evidence K-9, a Florida-based company and that has trained departments across the country.

A K-9 from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducts a search using tracing after sniffing a scent kit.

The trainings consisted of showing area K-9 units tricks to help them with tracing and tracking of missing suspects and people of all ages, including kids and older adults.

“We’ll be sitting on the couch on a Friday or Saturday night and my phone rings, and it’s a handler that’s just brought a child home. They’re still breathing hard. I’m getting chills… there’s just another to compare it to that,” said Coley. “Just knowing that you had a piece in bringing that loved one back to that family.”

“It’s a good feeling to know that you can give somebody that comfort to know that we have a better chance at finding their loved ones,” said Shinnston Police Chief Jon Harbert.

Chief Harbert also said the department is now looking at getting a bloodhound for doing tracking and tracing for the department but is waiting on grants to secure funding.

Home Instead also provided scent kits to the Shinnston Police Department, which lets families collect scents of individuals who are at-risk for running away, like older adults with Alzheimer’s or children who are autistic. Those kits can then be given to the police in the event that the individual runs away.

Kits can be picked up by calling Home Instead at 304-906-4333.