Necco Foster Care and Hands of Hope hosts Feast and Foster event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Necco Foster Care and Hands of Hope are partnering up to host Feast and Foster at Brickside Bar & Grille Saturday to answer people’s questions and provide people with the information about fostering.

A Necco’s Foster Care therapist was on hand be there to talk to those interested about the therapy services they offer to our foster families and community. Also, Hands of Hope Foster Closet was there accepting donations and talking with those who would like more information about the foster closet.

“We need support all around. So, we need foster families locally in this area, so we are not moving our children hours from us, and you’ll have support wherever you become a foster family through Necco. So, not only through us but organizations such as Hands of Hope,” said Nicci Hawkins, Foster Parent Recruiter at Necco.

Officials with Necco said their biggest need currently is foster families that will accept sibling groups as well as older children. All of the training to be a foster parent through Necco is online where people can become foster parents through the comfort of their own homes.

“We need our foster families right now more than ever,” Hawkins said. “Our classes are super convienient and we will be there for you every step of the way. So, we will never ever make you feel like you are alone in this process, we will be there for you and provide you with organizations such as Hands of Hope.”

Necco Foster Care and Hands of Hope were doing giveaways all afternoon at the restaurant.

Every person who brought a donation for Hands of Hope received a $5 Brickside Bar & Grille gift card.

“Hands of Hope has a foster closet, and we are based at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. And we basically provide foster families with anything from cribs, bedding, hygiene items, clothing, car seats, anything. But we are completely donations based,” said Aimee Goddard, Leader of Hands of Hope.

The donation items needed are: