SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County beer lovers rejoiced over the weekend with the launching of a new craft beer festival series called Rollin’ Brews.

Organized by Shinnston resident Adam Southern, the event gathered eight West Virginia breweries for visitors to try 28 different, locally made beers.

A full list of attending breweries can be viewed below.

Big Timber Brewing

Stumptown Ales

Screech Owl Brewing

The Rambling Root

Clendenin Brewing Co.

Short Story Brewing

Morgantown Brewing Co.

High Ground Brewing

“Harrison county lacks some type of brewery event, craft beer festivals, music festivals – that kind of thing, so we’re hoping to bring that to our community here in Shinnston,” Southern said.

Due to a number of moving parts, Southern said the Rollin’ Brews festival took about a year to organize. Between securing the venue, scheduling live music, contacting food vendors, and getting a hold of the breweries themselves, it was a challenge to get everyone to commit. Luckily though, Southern said they met their expectations when it came to attendance for the event.







“It has met expectations. Great music, great beer, great food, great vibes. It’s a good time so far.”

An entry fee of $40 dollars will get participants a commemorative 16oz glass for the first Rollin’ Brews, as well as six pours from any of the 28 beers on tap. There is also a $20 non-drinker entry option for those under 21 or for people who don’t wish to drink.

The event ran alongside the Rollin’ Coal Gravel Grinder bike race, which featured several different races for all ages, with some races being as long as 100 miles. With the finish line in the heart of the festival, bikers could kick back and enjoy some cold West Virginia brews after their long race.