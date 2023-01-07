BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re interested in trying axe throwing, a sport that is getting more popular recreationally in West Virginia, there is a new facility in Bridgeport.

Mountainman Axe Throwing and Smash Room celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its second recreational facility Friday morning.

The owners said the success of their original Morgantown venue gave them the idea to expand into Bridgeport with a much bigger flagship store, which has 12 axe throwing lanes with 24 targets.

It also has a smash room where customers can break a variety of objects and a splatter room where customers can sling glow-in-the-dark paint at each other.

“It’s the new bowling,” said owner Christopher Atkins. “It’s something to do on a Friday night with your friends. A really good date idea. A very good corporate and team-building thing. Great for Christmas parties, birthday parties. It’s just something to do rather than stay home.”

Mountainman allows customers to bring in their own food and has its own bar supplying alcohol and some snacks.

A waiver form must be signed, but the owner said it takes just a few minutes to do, just like a trampoline park. The age limit for all activities is 10 and up, but they do have axes with suction cups for the younger crowd to enjoy.

Both locations of Mountainman Axe Throwing are open seven days a week, starting at 5 p.m. during the week and at noon on weekends.