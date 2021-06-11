New blessing box provides free supplies to the Salem community

SALEM, W.Va. — A local healthcare insurance provider has teamed up with an addiction recovery program to bring free vital supplies to members of the Harrison County community.

Friday morning, members from Unicare and Horizons Church in Salem held a ribbon cutting for a brand-new blessing box. The outside storage unit is stocked with a variety of products including nonperishable foods, socks, personal hygiene products and many other useful sundries.

“We know that during this pandemic it’s sometimes a struggle to make ends meet and so to provide these things for the public at no charge, it really helps support our members and community,” said Natalie Robinson, Unicare Health Plan Marketing Manager.

Unicare representatives said the Worldwide Pandemic has made life difficult for several communities across West Virginia, and these free supplies will help with the church’s Celebrate Recovery, 12 step addiction recovery program.

“We do a lot of placement for rehab. When we do that placement for rehab we always try to provide some basic clothing needs, socks, underwear. They typically have that and basic hygiene products to take with them. We have a lot of homelessness in our area and if this blessing box can provide something to someone in need, then that’s absolutely what we’re trying to do.”

Christine Sturtevant, Celebrate Recovery Women’s Ministry Leader.

The blessing box is located outside the church on Main Street in Salem. Anyone can take what they need for free, while community members are encouraged to drop off supplies, as well.