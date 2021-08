BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A new Harrison County boutique officially opened its doors on Wednesday.

On Aug. 18, Calluna’s Boutique, in Bridgeport held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The name ‘Calluna’ came baby talk the owners Charli and KJ Varner had with their daughter Luna.

Calluna’s Boutique is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can find the store at the Square in Bridgeport — 421 South Virginia Avenue.