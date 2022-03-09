CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg finally has an indoor activity the whole family can enjoy, throughout the entire year.

Alley 304 held its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning in Clarksburg, although the completely renovated bowling alley officially opened on January 1 of this year.

It’s located in the same building as the old Compton Lanes bowling alley which closed in 2020 after 59 years in business due to COVID-19.

The building was sold in an auction, and the new owner approached Ben Scroggins with the idea of keeping it a family-friendly bowling alley. Scroggins runs the Alley 304 business while the new owner, Gary Simmons, owns the building.

The rebuilt Alley has 16 lanes, a state-of-the-art scoring system on big screen monitors and a few things still in place honoring its history.

“It’s gotta newer fresh feel,” said Ben Scroggins. “It’s gotta face lift; it’s open. There’s some things we brought in, the counter we have at the front desk is some of the old approach from the building so we kind of restored that a little. You have the same snack bar area. I enjoy the comradery, the friendships that you make in the bowling center. It’s just a fun family thing to do.”

Alley 304 is located on East Pike Street and is open seven days a week. Scroggins suggests making birthday party reservations several weeks in advance.