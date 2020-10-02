New Bridgeport health spa holds grand opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- A new Bridgeport spa celebrated its grand opening on Friday and offered various treatments to help people look and feel their best.

Revitalize Health Spa offers types of IV therapy, oxygen aromatherapy, state of the art tanning, saunas, and full-body cryotherapy treatments.

Immunity IV Treatment

These treatments are designed to boost immunity and get community members feeling calm and positive emotions while protecting them from potential dangers.

“As we’re approaching the cold and flu season, our vitamins and minerals that we have, the immunity iv therapy, it offers a boost to help combat some of these illnesses and colds and viruses going around,” said spa co-owner Joseph Oliverio.

The Revitalize Health Spa is located at 1400 Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport. Walk-ins are welcome.