Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

New Bridgeport nail salon celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Nova Nails and Spa held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Bridgeport on Tuesday, as well as a lunch for city officials and guests.

Nova Nails offers manicures and pedicures, as well as massages.

It first opened on July 15 after two months of planning. Owner Jeannette Lowther-Shultz said that she is looking forward to seeing the business grow.

“It’s very exciting. This is my first business, so I’m very excited about opening this and it’s a great adventure,” said Lowther-Shultz.

Nova Nails is located on State Street in Bridgeport and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories