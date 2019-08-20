New Bridgeport nail salon celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Nova Nails and Spa held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Bridgeport on Tuesday, as well as a lunch for city officials and guests.

Nova Nails offers manicures and pedicures, as well as massages.

It first opened on July 15 after two months of planning. Owner Jeannette Lowther-Shultz said that she is looking forward to seeing the business grow.

“It’s very exciting. This is my first business, so I’m very excited about opening this and it’s a great adventure,” said Lowther-Shultz.

Nova Nails is located on State Street in Bridgeport and is open Tuesday through Saturday.