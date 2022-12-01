The site of the old Kroger location on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, West Virginia. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — “O-O-O-O’Reilly, Auto Parts!” is coming to Clarksburg.

According to the Clarksburg Code Enforcement Office, plans to turn the former W Pike Street Kroger location into an O’Reilly Auto Parts store were submitted weeks ago to the City of Clarksburg.

At this time, no permits have been issued. However, officials with the code enforcement office did state that once contractors have been selected, the work would move forward quickly on the project. They did not provide a timeframe for when the new O’Reilly store will open.

The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has several existing locations in West Virginia, including one in Elkins and one in Fairmont. The company also has several locations in southern West Virginia and in the Ohio River Valley area.