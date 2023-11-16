CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Winston’s Café on West Main Street in Clarksburg officially opened on Thursday.

The new restaurant originally planned to open on Wednesday but had to delay its opening. It plans to be open weekdays for breakfast and lunch—from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a menu posted online, the café offers items like bagels, breakfast sandwiches, salads, toasted sandwiches and soups, as well as doughnuts and drinks.

Winston’s is located at the old Teddy Bee’s Bakery location at 321 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg.

For more information, follow Winston’s Café on social media.