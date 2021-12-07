New cheap nonstop flights offered from Clarksburg to Florida

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Allegiant Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights from North Central West Virginia Airport to Petersburg, Fla. starting in March.

The new nonstop route is intended for spring vacation travel and will go from North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Clarksburg to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in St. Petersburg, Fla. It is part of a nine-route expansion across Allegiant’s network.

Starting March 11, 2022, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.

“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford.”

Rick Rock, Executive Director for the North Central West Virginia Airport, said the community support makes additional flights like this one possible.

“Our airport has grown tremendously in the last 10 years, and it’s just an opportunity for us further to grow and create more opportunities in the future,” said Rock. “So, it’s a very good feeling and I’m glad the community seems to be very excited about it.

The West Virginia to Florida flights are sold as one-way tickets and are only available on Mondays and Fridays throughout the spring and summer. The flights range from $49-$110; the price displayed for the flights includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees.

Allegiant also warns passengers that seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Dec. 8, 2021, for guaranteed travel by Aug. 15, 2022. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant’s full network expansion announced includes 13 additional cities. The new nonstop routes include:

Knoxville, Tenn. from Phoenix, Ariz. or Minneapolis, Minn.

Phoenix, Arizona from Toledo, Ohio

St. Petersburg, Fla. from Clarksburg, W.Va.

Appleton, Wis. from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sarasota, Fla. or Denver, Colo.

Flint, Michigan from Boston, Mass. or Jacksonville, Fla.

For more details about Allegiant travel and baggage, click here.