CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buff City Soap is opening a new location in Clarksburg this week, and the first people to visit the new store will get a year’s supply of products.

According to a press release, the new Buff City Soap on Emily Drive in Clarksburg will open on Thursday, Aug. 25, and the first people who visit the store during its first few days will get free soap for a year.

The first 50 customers who are at least 13 years old and visit the new store Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28—200 guests total—will receive the year’s supply, or one bar every month for 12 months.

(Courtesy: Buff City Soap)

Even if you aren’t one of the first 50 guests, you can still enjoy one of two promotions from Aug. 25 until Sept. 5:

20% off an entire purchase

Buy one get one 50% off on laundry soap

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery in the Clarksburg community,” said Megan Reese, Director of Operations. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes.”

(Courtesy: Buff City Soap)

Buff City Soap offers over 30 signature scents on handcrafted soap products, such as soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and even laundry soap. Almost all of the products are made in-store.

“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” Reese said. “All of our products are handmade with plant-based ingredients and free of harsh chemicals so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your skin.”

The new store is located at 534 Emily Dr. next to Walmart and during opening weekend, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. After that, regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Buff City Soap Clarksburg is also holding a giveaway on Facebook which you can enter until Sept. 4.

Other Buff City Soap locations in West Virginia include Morgantown, Charleston and Parkersburg.