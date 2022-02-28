BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new store opened its doors Monday and is bringing coffee to the Meadowbrook Mall.

The Roasted Ice Café has opened and is the only coffee shop located inside the food court at the Meadowbrook Mall.

It’s featured a coffee brand called ‘Volcania,’ which is sourced from beans grown in volcanic soil. The owners said this adds a rich unique flavor to the coffee.

The menu has hot and cold-brewed coffee, lattes and cappuccinos.

Menu of The Roasted Ice Café. (WBOY Image)

They also have shaved ice, over 20 flavors of Italian sodas, and various baked goods.

“Every time someone takes a drink of our coffee, like right in front of the shop, they like just the look on their face the expression that they give, I mean they really enjoying it and that brings happiness for me,” said Bryan Sheme, owner of The Roasted Ice Café.



The owner takes customers’ orders. (WBOY Image)

The owner also highly recommends the Italian sodas as a personal favorite.

So, if you’re in the mall looking for a drink, whether it be hot or cold, make sure to check out The Roasted Ice Café.