New creative arts institute held ribbon cutting in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County creative arts center has expanded and now offers much more to the community.

Altered Productions Institute for Creative Arts held its ribbon cutting at its new location in Clarksburg Tuesday morning. The dance studio announced that it is offering more classes including guitar, piano, theater and photography. Instruction begins this month with students being accepted through October 15th.

The studio is in its 12th season of putting on a yearly production. Artistic Director, Jaime Paletta explained, “We run our season from September to June. We do an end of the year production, so we start in September and the work all year for our choreographed pieces for our production.”

Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and dancers can register on the Altered Productions Institute website. Questions can be asked via the Altered Productions Institute Facebook page.