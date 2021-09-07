New creative arts institute held ribbon cutting in Clarksburg

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Altered Productions Institute for Creative Arts held its ribbon cutting at its new location in Clarksburg (WBOY)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County creative arts center has expanded and now offers much more to the community.

Altered Productions Institute for Creative Arts held its ribbon cutting at its new location in Clarksburg Tuesday morning. The dance studio announced that it is offering more classes including guitar, piano, theater and photography. Instruction begins this month with students being accepted through October 15th.

The studio is in its 12th season of putting on a yearly production. Artistic Director, Jaime Paletta explained, “We run our season from September to June. We do an end of the year production, so we start in September and the work all year for our choreographed pieces for our production.”

Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and dancers can register on the Altered Productions Institute website. Questions can be asked via the Altered Productions Institute Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories