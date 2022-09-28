BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Landing Dispensary is coming to Bridgeport, with the grand opening for its new location to be held Friday at 1048 Anmoore Rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Landing Dispensary says it is the only West Virginia “owned and grown” dispensary company, and sources its cannabis from a cultivation facility in Millwood, West Virginia, and is owned by Spencer, West Virginia native Dave Heeter.

Interior of The Landing Dispensary in Bridgeport

The Landing Dispensary on 1048 Anmore Rd.

“Our overall goal is to give back to the community we come from and to bring high-quality medicine and jobs to the state. We are West Virginians helping West Virginians,” Heeter said in a press release.

The dispensary chain has only been open since July of this year and has already opened three other locations in Huntington, Parkersburg and Charleston.

“At The Landing, we put our patients first. We make it easy to select and understand the strains that we sell. We want to make this a very stress-free and comfortable environment for patients,” said Michael Clark, Retail director for The Landing.

Clark also said The Landing has “fast lane” services where patients can get in and out quickly.

If you are not yet registered in the West Virginia medical cannabis program, Elevate Hollistics will offer on-site physician recommendations to those who qualify for a discounted price of $75 (medical records not needed).