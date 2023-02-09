NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Going on a vacation and looking for somewhere to board your dog? Well, why not give your pup a vacation too?

Highland Dog Resort is a new dog boarding house opening in Nutter Fort that aims to give puppies a well-deserved vacation. It will open next Monday, Feb. 13. and will feature multiple sizes of pet suites, private yard time for dogs, and most importantly, cuddle time with your animal.

“The clients are our dogs, the people are just the ones paying for it,” said Emily Lamm, one of the three owners of Highland Dog Resort.

Standard Suite Window Suite X-Large Suite Presidential Suite Above are pictures of the different kinds of rooms you can rent for your dog at the Highland Dog Resort (Courtesy Highland Dog Resort)

Curt and Emily Lamm said they wanted to create a space where dog owners would know that their pets will be pampered to the fullest extent, and not worry if their dogs were getting the love and attention they needed to make their stay feel as much like home as possible.

Highland Dog Resort (Courtesy Highland Dog Resort)

Dog suits are their own dedicated rooms built without fencing, so dogs will be in their own personal space that is separate from others. Suite doors are made of tempered glass so pets will still be able to see what is going on around them. Dogs will have their own beds and be able to go outside every 2-3 hours. Owners who have multiple dogs can board more than one dog in one room.

“Our secret goal is that when the parent comes back to pick up their dog, the dog is kind of upset it has to leave,” Curt Lamm said with a laugh. “It’s like, ‘oh, great, you guys are back, wonderful. Go again!'”

Emily said dogs will be interacting with people at least eight times a day between feeding, playtime, walks and belly rubs.

If you want to book a reservation for your dog or see the pricing of a nightly stay, you can visit the Highland Dog Resort website.