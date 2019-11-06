New DUI simulator comes to South Harrison High School

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Students at South Harrison High School had the chance to experience what it was like to drive impaired and also learned the consequences that can arise from it.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration brought a DUI simulator to the school Wednesday to give students an idea on the dangers of impaired driving.

Students were given control of a vehicle with real-working controls, with the on-screen simulator showing students what it’s like to drive at various blood alcohol content levels.

“It made me see how real and serious it could actually be,” student Madison Stonestreet said. “I hope because they see how hard it actually is and how many fatalities it could cause that they wouldn’t want to do that to actual people and things.”

The simulator and trailer is funded by State Farm, along with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the NABCA.