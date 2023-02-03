BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Diversified Energy Company PLC, a natural gas production company, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their Bridgeport location to welcome in Next LVL Energy’s new headquarters and training facility.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, along with many other state and local leaders, were in attendance at the grand opening ceremony, which took at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, to show their support. Governor Justice and Diversified Energy CEO Rusty Hutson Jr. both gave opening statements at the event.

In a press release, it was stated that the new headquarters enhances Diversified’s ability to train workforce, deploy rigs and safely retire wells. Diversified energy met its stated commitment to retire at least 200 wells per year, and provides expertise and services to other operating companies and state agencies.

Hutson mentioned during an interview with 12 news that they’re no longer only plugging wells for West Virginia. They bid and won work in Ohio and Pennsylvania, where they will help them take care of any liabilities that they have. He added that it was very important to him to be headquartered in West Virginia.

Governor Justice commented on the won bids by saying, “we’re doing work in Ohio and, or in Pennsylvania, and we’re headquarter here. I mean, you know, just think about how opposite that has been in the past. There’s maybe been a little work done in West Virginia but headquarters in all kinds of other places so, that’s another big time salute, you know, as far as I’m concerned.”

Hutson is from Lumberport, West Virginia and never knew that he would be where he is now, and being close to home while he is doing it. He expressed his thanks to Governor Justice for supporting the company, along with natural gas. As for the future of natural gas and oil, Hutson said that the company will be sending 25% of our natural gas production overseas in about three years. They want to be responsible in taking care of the non-producing wells and state’s wells so they can fix it and make it a positive situation going forward.

There will be a total of 100 employees based out of the new headquarters. Hutson feels that this is a great job opportunity for those in West Virginia who do not want to seek a post-secondary education.