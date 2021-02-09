New fitness center preparing to open in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new fitness center is getting ready to open in Bridgeport.

“The Bridge” Sports Complex is currently being built and is nearing completion. It plans to offer three types of fitness memberships to the community, including family, individual and senior memberships. The complex will offer plenty of new equipment and workout classes, in addition to sports opportunities.

“We’re really excited. We are allowed to take people through for tours of the facility, so we can still get in there; we just can’t have any fun in there yet. But the closer we get, the more excited I get because that’s the fun part. We do all this work so we can go inside the facility and play around with all the members,” said fitness manager Ryan McCoy.

Membership prices will be announced closer to opening day. Owners said that they don’t know exactly when the facility will open, but they hope it will be soon.