CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new business in Harrison County has opened for anyone in need of a haircut.

Hair Way to Beauty Salon & Barbershop, which is located at 431 Clark St. in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg, held its ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The salon offers hair care for men, women and children, and it specializes in weaves, wigs, braids, eyelash extensions and nails.

Hair Way to Beauty is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday and Monday by appointment only.