New Harrison County business offers truck, trailer accessories

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A new business in Harrison County is offering everything you need for your truck or trailer.

On Wednesday, Leonard Building and Truck Accessories held their ribbon cutting and grand opening. Leonard is a national chain that has 68 locations in five states; this is the seventh in West Virginia.

If you need your truck decked out, Leonard has you covered. The shop also offers trailers and trailer repair as well as custom-made storage buildings.

The new location is at 1318 Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort. Leonard is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 pm and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more info on their services give them a call at 304-841-0212.

Other West Virginia Leonard Building and Truck Accessories locations include Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Ripley, Princeton and Beckley.