SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new Harrison County business offers customers a variety of homemade, all-natural products that the owner says are good for your soul.

Soul Miner’s Daughter held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday in Shinnston. The owner, Sarah Benson, said opening her own health and wellness store has been a passion of hers ever since she began making all-natural products as a hobby.

Benson sells homemade bath, soap and beauty products along with homemade jewelry and other homeopathic remedies. She said her “chemical-free” products give customers a healthier alternative.

“I think it’s always great to have the option if you don’t want all the extra chemicals and things in your products and you don’t want to pay for organic when it’s not actually organic either from the bigger stores. I can tell you exactly what is in all of my products and I can tell you where it came from mostly. I think it’s good to have that option for everybody, especially kids,” Benson said.

She also said she’ll sell a variety of items online.

The store, found at 221 Pike St. in Shinnston, is open Mondays though Fridays from noon until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To see what’s available, visit its website.