New mayor and council members sworn in for the Town of West Milford

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – On Friday, the Town of West Milford conducted a swearing in ceremony of its new council and mayor at the community building.

Harrison County Clerk, Susan Thomas, was on hand to conduct the swearing in of six new council members and mayor for the town. Refreshments and cake was served afterwards allowing council members and mayor to speak one on one with the residents in attendance.

“We got a lot of projects in the works, and were trying to get some things done around the town that have been taking a while to get to, but we have a lot of plans and we’re going get some things done,” Todd Somers, Mayor of the Town of West Milford.

Mayor Somers said that council is looking into projects such as sidewalks, paving, and general Maintenace around the town.