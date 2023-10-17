CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just a few months after the Mr. Taco restaurant announced that it was closing its location in Glen Elk, a new Mexican restaurant is moving into the same building.

The grand opening for La Tapatia Super Mercado is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19. The store, which is located at 415 Baltimore Ave. in Clarksburg, will offer authentic Mexican food and groceries.

A similar store operates in Morgantown on Greenbag Road under the name La Tapatia Market and Tacos.

The grand opening in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg will include a fiesta and a mariachi band will play at the event at 5 p.m.

More information and contact information for the store is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page.