CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The grand opening of a new Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg is only a few weeks away, and it’s located near Emily Dr.

According to the location’s webpage, the restaurant will be opening on March 7 at 100 Tolley Drive. Hours of operation are listed as 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The location was previously an Eat’n Park until it was permanently closed on Sept. 19 in 2021. You can see a side-by-side comparison of the two locations above.

Other changes besides Longhorn Steakhouse are coming to the area as well, like new traffic cameras at Emily Dr. and a Crumbl Cookies location coming to Clarksburg.