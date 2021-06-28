New outdoor turf in the works for The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – While The Bridge Sports Complex held its public opening on Friday, officials already want to add more to the complex. An outdoor turf field is in the works to be put behind the building — near the indoor turf.

The indoor turf at The Bridge Sports Complex

According to Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director, Joe Shuttleworth, the outdoor turf was part of the master plan when the building was in its planning phase. He said whether it happens or not depends on Monday night’s city council meeting.

“What we’re considering tonight is a contract with Field Turf, who did our indoor turf as well, to construct an outdoor turf facility behind the building,” said Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth said the turf will be used a variety of activities, including football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball.