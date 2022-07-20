BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Hospital Center (UHC) started construction for a two-tiered parking lot for its employees around three to four months ago, as of July.

Once the construction is finished, it will house a total of 350 parking spaces, along with a 1.1-mile sidewalk for employees and community walking enjoyment. This sidewalk is to encourage employees to stay well and healthy, maybe to blow some steam off on their lunch breaks. President and CEO, Dr. David F. Hess, mentioned that it is a center of health and wellness for a reason, so they really want to have all the small things in place to make UHC an employer of choice.

Due to the growth and success at UHC, they have heard a lot of feedback from the public that parking gets a bit congested, as well as employees mentioning that it is hard to park sometimes. The CEO wants to make sure that they have the best place for patients to have parking close to the hospital doors, as well as reasonable parking for employees too.

Hess added that UHC’s employees are its best asset, and they want to make sure that the employees feel valued, heard, and appreciated. He feels that by getting this new parking lot and sidewalk, they will feel as if they are valued in being “the most important thing at this hospital and appreciate what they do for the patients.”

This also gives them the opportunity to move dirt from the East side of the hospital to the West side, so that they can create a spot for future expansion. As of July 20, they have not planned what expansion will be coming for this new spot, but they are open to a future opportunity.

UHC has a goal of completing this new parking lot by the end of this year.