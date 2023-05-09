BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A regional pizza chain is opening a new location in Bridgeport Wednesday, May 10 near Emily Drive.

Fat Angelo’s, a pizza chain based out of southern Pennsylvania, is opening its third West Virginia location at 152 Thompson Dr. The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fat Angelo’s already has one location in Westover and another in Cheat Lake.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to iron out a lot of logistics to best serve you, so, please bear with us in our first couple weeks as we train and prepare our staff at Fat Angelo’s!” the location said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Fat Angolo’s menu consists of pizza, wings, salads, pasta and hoagies. The location was first announced earlier this year and will be the 11th Fat Angelo’s location according to the Fat Angelo’s website.