BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) — The Bridgeport City Council has made the decision to incorporate an additional Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) within the local school facilities.

Bridgeport Middle School reached out to the city council in hopes of approval for a grant supporting the job position. At the last council meeting on Monday, the Bridgeport City Council board, alongside the Harrison County Board of Education came to an agreement that Bridgeport Middle would receive this grant to initiate the position.

Brian Newton, City Manager of Bridgeport, said he hopes having another officer in the school will improve the overall safety and demeanors of staff and students. “It’s a good deterrent for active shooter, plus, it’s just good to have officer there, they build rapport. That way police aren’t cast as the evil enemy of the students, they’ve come to realize they’re are people too.”

The next Bridgeport City Council meeting will be held on March 27 in the Council Chambers at 7 p.m.