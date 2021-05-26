New Purple Heart memorial dedicated in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new Purple Heart memorial was unveiled in downtown Clarksburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The memorial will stand beside the current memorial so that more names can be shown.

Harrison County Commissioners, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Honor Guard and various county and city officials were in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony.

A member of the Honor Guard plays taps after the dedication of the memorial

Purple Heart recipients and their families took pictures of the monument while several officials spoke to crowd.

“The guy that paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in combat, I think of them. They’re the first ones I think about,” said Harold Wilson, Sgt. of Arms for Chapter 418 for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The monument is dedicated to Harrison County residents who received a Purple Heart medal for their military service.