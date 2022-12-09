SHINNSTON, W.Va. – On Friday, the City of Shinnston held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new recording studio called The Press.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for The Press. (WBOY Image.)

The Press offers a place where musicians can record a music session professionally and get assistance for funding with recording projects.

Additionally, they offer a space for podcast recordings or a place for bands to rehearse, write and collaborate.

The business name, “The Press,” came from the idea of pressing a record or pressing play when you listen to music.

“There is just this need for music in the community, music in general, and we want to help facilitate the growth of that,” said Brendan Gallagher, The Press co-owner. “When I walked into this space, I was like ‘this could be this studio,’ and to actually see it come to fruition and actually get it all done, it’s just an awesome feeling to be able to make it happen.”

The Press recording studio and music space is located at 223 Pike Street in Shinnston, W.Va.

You can find more information about The Press on their Facebook page here, or you can go to their website at blackandtealconceptsllc.com.