New restaurant with strange decor opens in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County neighborhood welcomed a new restaurant that offers tasty home cooking and unique decor.

The Grilled Club Cafe opened its doors for business on Tuesday in Broadway. The cozy restaurant offers a variety of foods including Hamburgers, Grilled Club Sandwiches, soups and salads. The inside decor includes a chess table and chairs but not for strategic gaming. It’s mounted to the ceiling. Watch the clip above to see it.

Part owner and former contractor Jason Custer said he completely remodeled the building to feel like home. “We did all the remodeling. We did literally everything but the Ansul system because we can’t by law. All the decor came from, antiques and stuff came from my apartment, just buying here and this and that. We wanted a rich environment and it really, beautiful, it really is,” Custer said.

You can find Grilled Club Cafe at 1124 E. Main Street in Clarksburg. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you want to get a jump start on ordering, the menu can be found below.