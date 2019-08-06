Breaking News
New “Smokey the Bear” sign installed in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va.- The West Virginia Division of Forestry installed a new sign in Lost Creek on Tuesday.

This is the first “Smokey the Bear” sign in Harrison County. These signs let the public know how likely a forest fire is based on a weather system.

Officials said that they think this new sign will help keep the public safe.

“They were very interested in having this sign because it not only helps increase the public awareness toward fire danger here, but it’s something they can share in together as a community,” said Rodger Ozburn of the WV Division of Forestry.

The sign is located at the main four way intersection in Lost Creek.

