BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new store is coming to the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport amid major changes.

JD Sports is on its way to the mall, Meadowbrook’s marketing director told 12 News.

JD Sports is a UK-based company that sells sports and casual wear including brands like Nike, adidas, Puma and The North Face. According to its parent company, the brand has more than 900 stores across 21 territories worldwide.

As of Tuesday, the mall’s marketing department couldn’t provide an estimated opening date for JD Sports, but said construction on the new store is expected to begin in July.

Three months ago, the mall announced that a Boscov’s department store was coming to the mall and the company said 250 jobs were expected to be created. Boscov’s is expected to open on Oct. 6. Before the construction, the JOANN Fabric and Craft Store and FYE closed and Marshalls closed in order to move across the mall.

After a liquidation sale, Marshalls is expected to open in its new location later this week on Thursday, May 18 at 8 a.m.