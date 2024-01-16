BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport announced it is making some changes.

In a press release on Tuesday, the mall said that Tradehome Shoes is moving in; it will be the first Tradehome in north central West Virginia. The new store will be moving into the current Cardinal Market location, and Cardinal Market will be moving near the children’s play area in the center of the mall.

There are currently two Tradeshomes locations in West Virginia: One in the Grand Central Mall in Parkersburg and one in the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

Shoppers can expect to see brands like Adidas, Asics, Birkenstock, Cole Haan, Crocs, Florsheim, Hey Dude, New Balance, Nike, Oofos and Ugg at the store.

The Meadowbrook Mall has seen significant change over the past year. In 2023, it saw many stores close but opened Boscov’s, a 151,000-square-foot store that is the largest in mall history.