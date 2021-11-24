New sushi restaurant opens in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi Restaurant began serving its mixed Asian style food at its new location in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

The restaurant’s owners began their quest to share the flavors of Japan, Thailand and Korea eight years ago when they opened their first restaurant in Parkersburg.

They have since expanded into Bluefield, Cambridge (OH) and now, to Clarksburg at the old Dickey’s Barbecue in New Pointe Plaza.

The menu features a variety of styles of cooking including Korean Hibachi, which is similar to Japanese Hibachi but without the big show.

The Sushi and Sashimi bar provides customers with many choices of colorful artistically made dishes.

Sushi and lobster tail from the new Bridgeport Tokyo (WBOY image)

Hibachi steak and shrimp with noodles (WBOY image)

Sticky rice with mangos (WBOY image)

Sushi from Tokyo in Bridgeport (WBOY image)

“We think it’s good for us to bring a lot of choice for the community, especially with the Asian food,” said Dan Widagdo, Managing Partner. “We want to promote the Asian, Japanese food and the Thai food. We are proud to be providing best style, quality food in the community.”

Tokyo in Clarksburg is open on: