BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Thursday, a Nutter Fort thrifting business moved and opened a new store in Bridgeport.

‘Our Finds Your Treasures’ is a thrift store specializing in new and used furniture, located right next to Goodwill, inside the Bridgeport Plaza.

‘Our Finds Your Treasures’ located next to Goodwill. (WBOY Image.)

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with Bridgeport city officials this afternoon.

Store owners Jessica Morris and Kimberly Bailey cut the ribbon to officially open this afternoon. (WBOY Image.)

The business was in Nutter Fort for five years and was looking to expand to a larger market.

“People come to Bridgeport to shop, it’s very busy here,” Jessica Morris, Owner of Our Finds Your Treasures.

The store owners Jessica Morris and Kimberly Bailey both said they love to buy storage units and resell the goods in the store.

“We love to buy storage units, it’s like a Cracker Jack box, because you never know what you are going to get,” said Kimberly Bailey, owner of Our Finds Your Treasures, “We are here to give them good deals and make sure they get what they need.”

The owners both hope to bring affordable goods to the public.

Kimberly said, “A lot of people can’t afford to go out and buy stuff that are brand new. You always got someone that’s starting over, you know going to college, furnishing an apartment; they don’t want to go out and buy all that stuff brand new.”











Various images of Our Find Your Treasures. (WBOY Images.)

The owners said they will sell anything, and when you walk in the store you never know what you are going to find.