CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has named a new director for West Virginia.

Previously the Economic Development Manager for the office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Ryan Thorn assumed the new position on March 28.

Ryan Thorn speaks to citizens in rural communities in West Virginia and discusses his new position.

In the 2021 fiscal year, over $500 million of investments in rural communities were made by USDA Rural Development West Virginia. $85 million in investments through infrastructure, community facilities and business programs, and $420 million in investments for single and multi-family housing programs.

“As my role in state director of rural development, I want to grow on that, continue to provide opportunities to those communities to be that spark that allows communities to grow from the bottom up, the middle out, and so no community or no one is left behind,” said Ryan Thorn, USDA Rural Development, West Virginia State Director.

Thorn encouraged officials of rural cities in West Virginia to reach out about the opportunities that exist for them through the USDA Rural Development: