CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Veterans in Clarksburg will have a new space to receive assistance in applying for access to their benefits.

The new Clarksburg office for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs held a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The new office is on the third floor of the state building that houses the DMV.

The Clarksburg benefits office serves veterans in 7 counties in West Virginia:

Doddridge

Harrison

Lewis

Marion

Monongalia

Preston

Taylor

For an office visit, veterans should make an appointment with a veteran’s service officer. The Clarksburg Veteran’s Benefits Office can be reached at 304-627-2175.

“Our veterans, they deserve so much. So much that we can never repay that debt to them. We can service them better, they don’t have to walk as far after they park. It’s just better for everyone,” said Edward Diaz, Cabinet Secretary, West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance.

Access to the new building is easier than that of the old one according to Diaz. There is more parking space, and the building is closer to the parking spots, so the walking distance is shorter. There are also more elevators for easier accessibility.

“Under Secretary Davis, the department had been working to make these offices more welcoming and

more accessible to our veteran population,” stated Diaz. “I am proud to continue this effort so that we can

better serve our veterans and their families.”

The new office is located at 153 West Main Street.