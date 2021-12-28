New Vietnamese restaurant to open in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A new Vietnamese restaurant is set to open in Harrison County. “Hello Vietnam” will serve Bridgeport residents Southeast Asian classics like pho and banh mi sandwiches.

Hello Vietnam had a soft opening on December 22 and is now ready to welcome customers from Harrison County and around West Virginia.

Hello Vietnam is located on 519 E Main Street in Bridgeport next to Oliverio’s Restaurant. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week, closing on Tuesday. The restaurant said in a Facebook post that their hours will also extend to 8 p.m. in the spring and summer.

You can visit Hello Vietnam’s Facebook page here and view their menu on Facebook here.

