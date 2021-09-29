New Volkswagen dealership opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Audi-Volkswagen Clarksburg held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new state-of-the-art dealership in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The General Manager said even though inventory on the lot and in the showroom is low, customers can usually order the vehicle they want and get it within a week.

New Audi-Volkswagen Clarksburg location in Bridgeport (WBOY image)

Jon Pajak, the General Manager, said, “The Automotive industry has been changing just like our world has been changing. Customer’s expectations are not what they were ten years ago, twenty years ago and we want to be ahead of that. We have a facility here that I think proves that. There’s a beautiful lounge, a lot of bright glass everywhere that really looks great and it’s something to be proud of. We’re proud of it and we think our customers will really enjoy it.”

Audi-Volkswagen Clarksburg is located on Lodgeville Road and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.